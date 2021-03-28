Woody Allen Responds to Dylan Farrow's Sexual Abuse Allegations in Never-Before-Seen Interview

Watch : Woody Allen & Soon-Yi Previn Slam HBO's "Allen v. Farrow"

In a never-before-seen interview, Woody Allen says allegations that he molested his now-estranged daughter Dylan Farrow are "so preposterous," although he does believe that she thinks the sexual abuse happened.

The 85-year-old Oscar-winning director, who has long denied the claims, made his comments to CBS Sunday Morning in July 2020 in what the network says marks his first in-depth television interview in nearly three decades. The sit-down was released on ViacomCBS' Paramount+ streaming platform on Sunday, March 28, two weeks after the conclusion of the HBO miniseries Allen v. Farrow, which centered around the molestation allegations.

"It's so preposterous and yet the smear has remained," Woody told CBS Sunday Morning. "And they still prefer to cling to, if not the notion that I molested Dylan, the possibility that I molested her. Nothing that I ever did with Dylan in my life could be misconstrued as that."

Allen v. Farrow featured interviews with Dylan, now 35, and her mom, Woody's estranged partner Mia Farrow. The sexual assault allegations made by then-7-year-old Dylan were brought to light as part of a 1992 custody battle. In 2013, Dylan went public with the claims in comments made to Vanity Fair, and detailed her accusations against her estranged father again in a 2014 New York Times essay, a 2017 Los Angeles Times op-ed and in a 2018 CBS This Morning interview.