Dylan Farrow Recalls Being Criticized by Woody Allen Fans After Sharing Abuse Allegations

When Dylan Farrow went public years ago with claims that her adoptive father and Oscar-winning filmmaker Woody Allen molested her when she was a child, many people voiced disbelief.
In an interview published by ELLE on Wednesday, Feb. 10, the 35-year-old, one of the director and ex Mia Farrow's adopted children, said that his fans attacked on Twitter and said she is lying or was brainwashed.
"This is something that I'm literally telling you happened to me. Who are you to say, ‘No, it didn't'? I was there, you weren't. Go away," Dylan told the magazine. "It's crazy that for some people, the idea that I was brainwashed is somehow easier to swallow than child sexual abuse."
In 1992, Mia was in the midst of a child custody battle with Woody and during the court proceedings, she accused him of molesting then 7-year-old Dylan. The director was was never arrested or prosecuted and has repeatedly denied the allegations, which the former couple's daughter wrote about herself in an essay published by The New York Times in 2014. Dylan later echoed her claims in a 2017 Los Angeles Times op-ed and in an emotional CBS This Morning interview in 2018.
Nowadays, Dylan is a mother herself, to a four-year-old daughter. In her chat with ELLE, she was also asked what she says when others maintain that Woody was just acting as a doting father. Dylan replied, "Let him watch your kid."
During her ELLE interview, Dylan also praised the support she received from her brother Ronan Farrow. In 2016, two years after she published her New York Times essay, the journalist penned his own op-ed about her and their father for The Hollywood Reporter, writing, "I believe my sister."
A year later, Ronan published interviews with women claiming sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein in The New Yorker, which led to more women coming forward with their own allegations of abuse by him and other powerful men in Hollywood, which strengthened the #MeToo movement. Ronan remains of the cause's biggest champions and one of his father's biggest critics.
While Dylan calls Ronan "one of the most important people" in her life, she was bothered that his 2016 op-ed about her made more of an impact that her own words. "I got salty at Ronan," she told ELLE, "because I was like, 'Do people really need a white man to say the exact same thing to get people to listen?'"