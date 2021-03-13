Investigating the Lingering Questions Posed By Allen v. Farrow

Watch : Woody Allen & Soon-Yi Previn Slam HBO's "Allen v. Farrow"

The HBO docuseries Allen v Farrow provided a detailed picture of the sexual abuse allegations brought against Woody Allen by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, including the now 35-year-old daughter painstakingly describing the alleged moment that her father molested her in the attic of her family's home when she was 7.

Mia Farrow and son Ronan Farrow also provide their recollections of the early ‘90s, when the actress' relationship with Allen began to unravel, as do friends and family who witnessed the fallout.

But even after the series' conclusion Sunday, there are those lingering questions—none of which necessarily have answers.

There have been mixed reviews of Allen v. Farrow, with many critics pointing out that the docuseries is heavily one-sided.

Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, who is also an adopted daughter of Farrow, declined to participate.

Hadley Freeman of The Guardian wrote that there was contradictory evidence not shared in the documentary, including testimony from Dylan's own therapist, who said in 1993 that she "never observed [Woody] acting in a sexual way" towards Dylan.