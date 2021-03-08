Every Bombshell From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Explosive Interview With Oprah

There were "conversations" about Archie's skin color.

After Archie's May 2019 birth, much was made over the decision to not give him a royal title. It turns out his parents did not have any part in that choice about Meghan alleged there were concerns over his race. "In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time—so we have in tandem the conversation of 'He won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title,' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

This, of course, stopped Oprah in her tracks, immediately asking for clarification, with Meghan going on to say Harry had "several conversations" with family members about, in Oprah's words, "how dark" Archie would be. "Potentially, and what that would mean or look like," Meghan said, though she would not say who had these talks with Harry. "I think that would be very damaging to them."

Regarding the conversations, which Meghan was not part of, Oprah asked, "Because they were concerned that if he were too brown, that that would be a problem? Are you saying that?"

Meghan responded, "I wasn't able to follow up with why, but that—if that's the assumption you're making, I think that feels like a pretty safe one, which was really hard to understand, right?"

She stressed that she and Harry had no say in the decision about Archie not being named a prince. "It's not our decision to make," she said. "Even though I have a lot of clarity with what comes with the titles, good and bad, and from my experience a lot of pain, I wouldn't wish pain on my child, but that's their birthright to then make a choice about."

During her pregnancy, Meghan and Harry were informed their child "wasn't going to receive security" without the title. "It's like, OK, well, he needs to be safe, so we're not saying, 'Don't make him a prince or a princess,' whatever it's going to be," she explained. "But if you're saying the title is what's going to affect their protection, we haven't created this monster machine around us in terms of clickbait and tabloid fodder. You've allowed that to happen, which means our son needs to be safe."

Meghan went on to say that a convention was going to be changed specifically "for Archie" so he wouldn't receive a royal title. "It's not their right to take it away, right?"