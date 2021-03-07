Remembering Sarah Ferguson's 1996 Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey

Watch : Inside Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's Unusual Relationship

Royal life: It's not a fairytale.

On Sunday, March 7, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will sit down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they will discuss everything from the British tabloids' treatment of Meghan to why they chose to step back from their senior roles in the royal family—and whether they place any blame on the high-profile family over how the couple was perceived by the public.

Prince Harry's conversation with Oprah will be the first time a person born into the royal family speaks so candidly to the media. However, it's not the first time that a member of the monarchy has spoken out about what life was like behind the walls of Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana sat down for an interview with the BBC's Martin Bashir in 1995. However, it was Prince Harry's aunt, Sarah Ferguson, aka "Fergie," the Duchess of York, who chose Oprah to chat about all things involved in royal life with in 1996, the same year she divorced her husband Prince Andrew.