Counting On's Kendra and Joseph Duggar Welcome Baby No. 3

Watch : Duggar Family: How Many Grandkids & Counting?!

Duggar fans: It's time to update that family tree!

E! News can exclusively reveal that Kendra Duggar and Joseph Duggar are officially parents to a baby girl. The Counting On stars welcomed their third child on the evening of Friday, Feb. 19. She weighed in at 7 lbs., 3 oz. and measured 20.25 inches long.

As for the newborn's name, Kendra and Joseph landed on a very fitting choice: Brooklyn Praise Duggar!

Baby Brooklyn joins Kendra and Joseph's older children, Garrett David Duggar, 2, and Addison Renee Duggar, 15 months.

The proud parents tell E! News that their newest addition is already fitting in wonderfully as they adjust to life as a family of five.

"It seems like just yesterday we were at the altar dreaming of a future together, including having children," Kendra and Joseph share in an exclusive statement. "Wow, here we are with another new addition and we couldn't be more thankful for her."