19 Kids and Beyond: A Complete Guide to the Sprawling Duggar Family

Sometimes, you've just got to do your own thing.

Breaking with the tradition of having nary a cross word to say publicly about other members of her tight-knit family, Jill Dillard—born Jill Duggar, the fourth of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children—has recently revealed that she and her husband, Derick Dillard, have been keeping their distance since reaching a point where they felt as though their life choices, particularly regarding their careers and future prospects, weren't their own anymore.

"There's been some distancing there," Jill said in a Q&A on their Dillard Family YouTube channel earlier this month. "We're not on the best terms with some of my family. We've had some disagreements, but we're working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we're having to kind of just take some time and heal."

And judging by what they've stuck together through in the past, this really must have been the last straw for the 29-year-old mother of two.