Pregnant Mandy Moore Sends Ex Wilmer Valderrama a Sweet Message After the Birth of His Baby

A baby makes three!

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco are officially parents. The couple, who got engaged last January, shared the exciting news that they welcomed their first child together on Sunday, Feb. 21.

"Life is an ever evolving journey," the 41-year-old actor began his Instagram post, "and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more.. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter..."

The Charming star revealed his baby girl was born on Monday, Feb. 15. However, Wilmer and Amanda are keeping other details of their little one a secret.

Following the pair's baby announcement, many celebrated the new addition to their family in the comments section, including Wilmer's ex, Mandy Moore—who also happens to be pregnant and will soon welcome her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith.