Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderamma Still Love Running Into Each Other Despite Break-Up

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Oct. 6, 2019 12:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Mandy Moore, Wilmer Valderrama

Instagram

Who said exes can't stay good friends?

Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrema are proving that that's nothing but a myth.

The This Is Us actress and That '70s Show star ran into each other this weekend at the 10th anniversary Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic which took place at Will Rogers State Historic Park. 

The pair, who dated in the early 2000s for two years, ran into the Veuve Clicquot event this weekend and were more than elated to have done so. 

Moore, 35, shared a selfie of the two on her Instagram Story, captioning it, "Ran into this guy. [heart emoji] you, @wildervalderrama." The 39-year-old actor also reposted the photo on his own Instagram Story and added, "Always a joy seeing you my sweet @mandymooremm! [heart emoji] you too." 

Valderrama was also spotted walking and holding hands with another woman at the party.

It's good to see that the two former lovebirds still get along so well, despite their previous relationship. The two ran into each other last year—at the same event—where they also shared a sweet selfie of Valderrama kissing Moore on the cheek. 

While Moore is happily married to Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith, Valderrama is seemingly still on the market. 

Read

Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama Reunite for Annual Halloween Tradition

The two friends have reunited publicly a few times over the years. 

In 2016, they bumped into each other on the Paramount Pictures studio lot while shooting their own shows. In 2015, the two attended Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights with mutual friends. It's even become an annual Halloween tradition

"This is a tradition, right?" Moore said in an Instagram Stories video last year while filming Valderrama, walking up a flight of stairs. "It's a yearly tradition that Mandy and I take the horror of Halloween Horror Nights," the actor replied. 

The A Walk To Remember actress also shared photos from the star-studded event on her Instagram

In one photo, Moore can be seen posting with friends Emily Schuman, Raina Penchansky, Cristina Thompson and make-up artist Jenn Streicher. The actress also ran into fellow This Is Us co-star Justin Hartley (who plays Kevin of The Big Three) and former co-star Melanie Liburd who played Hartley's love interest and had a 19-episode run

"We look forward to this day all year. Thanks for having us, @veuveclicquot and @thealist.us! #veuveclicquotpoloclassic," she wrote in her Instagram caption

The songstress wore a beautiful Lela Rose dress—straight from her Spring 2020 collection—which made Moore look like a walking ray of sunshine. 

Hartley's wife, Chrishell Hartley, echoed the sentiment, commenting on Moore's photo, "Such a fun day! You looked like sunshine." 

Other stars who attended the 10th anniversary Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in L.A. included Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst, Regina Hall, Kaley Cuoco, Christina Hendricks, Busy Philipps, Lea Micheleand Rachel Bilson.

—Additional reporting by Spencer Lubitz

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Mandy Moore , Wilmer Valderrama , This Is Us , Reunion , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.