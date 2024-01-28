20 Secrets About She's All That Revealed

Check it out now: She's All That is 25 years old.
That's right, the beloved teen rom-com came out on Jan. 29, 1999 and has gone on to become one of the genre's most defining movies. At the time, Miramax took a bet—"a f--king bet!"—on the Robert Iscove-directed film.
Made for just $6 million, the modern day adaptation of Pygmalion—hot jock makes a bet than he can turn the weird, artsy girl into the prom queen, unexpected romantic feelings soon follow—became one of the biggest surprise hits of the decade, earning over $103 million at the box office and launching the careers of many of its young cast members.
Led by Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook, the ensemble included Gabrielle Union, Dulé Hill, Anna Paquin, Matthew Lillard, Kieran Culkin, Lil' Kim, Usher, and the late Paul Walker.
The impressive roster had a refreshingly up-and-coming quality that suited the high school setting, something that was key for the film's success.
"In some ways, we were [going] back to what were like the John Hughes movies I grew up on," producer Richard N. Gladstein told E! News in 2019. "They were all people that could be leading people, but who weren't necessarily before...and the group of them together made for a sort of shining ensemble."
To honor the anniversary of She's All That, we're spilling secrets about the making of the movie, which got a gender-swapped redo in 2021 starring TikTok phenom Addison Rae and Cobrai Kai's Tanner Buchanan. Directed by Mean Girls' Mark Waters, He's All That saw Cook taking on a new role as the mother to Rae's Padgett and also featured a cameo from Kourtney Kardashian. Yes, we were totally wiggin'.
Here are 20 behind the scenes facts you might not know about She's All That...