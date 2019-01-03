Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon Expecting a Baby Boy

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 12:58 PM

Jazmyn Simon, Dule Hill

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The littlest Hill is on his way!

Newlyweds Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon are expecting a baby together, the two stars announced on Thursday. Simon, who Hill married in April, is pregnant with a boy.

"Soooo, we've been keeping a secret..." the Suits star wrote on social media. "The Littlest Hill is coming soon #ItsABoy."

The expectant Ballers actress shared a matching announcement over on her Instagram account, featuring professional shots of her baby bump and the star couple reading a Dr. Seuss books in bed. Too cute!

Photos

2018 Celebrity Babies

Hill noted that his wife is 21 weeks along and their baby is due in May. "#GodIsSoGood #ExceedinglyAbundantly #Grateful," the thrilled SAG Award winner added in a comment. 

Just months ago, the pair tied the knot exactly a year after the West Wing and Pysch alum popped the question to his off-screen leading lady. 

"One year ago today," Simon shared on their wedding day, "you asked me to marry you. If you asked me 1,000 more times, I would give you 1,000 more yes's! You are my absolute dream come true and I thank God EVERY day for you, your love, your support, your patience, and your kindness. Lord knows marrying me will require patience. I love you my King. And I can't wait to marry you."

Now, it's time for their next milestone. Congratulations you two!

