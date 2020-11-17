George Clooney Says He Didn't Know How "Un-full" His Life Was Until He Met Amal

After George Clooney's 1993 divorce, the actor was prepared to be a bachelor for life. Well, that is until he met Amal Clooney in 2013 and all bets were off.
"I was like, 'I'm never getting married. I'm not gonna have kids,'" the Oscar winner told GQ for its 25th annual "Men of the Year" issue. "I'm gonna work, I've got great friends, my life is full, I'm doing well. And I didn't know how un-full it was until I met Amal. And then everything changed. And I was like, 'Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space.'"
After they married in an extravagant ceremony in Italy, the Ocean's Eleven star became a different man. "I'd never been in the position where someone else's life was infinitely more important to me than my own," he told the magazine. "You know? And then tack on two more individuals, who are small and have to be fed."
Those two individuals, of course, are the couple's 3-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella. In fact, his son made a cameo during the chat, sweetly walking in with chocolate on his face and sharing how he speaks fluent Italian.
Elsewhere during the interview, George recalled how his kids immediately came to mind after he suffered a motorcycle accident in 2018. When asked if he had any profound thoughts before he hit the ground, the 59-year-old, who is now forbidden to ride by Amal, replied, "You know, not really. Although my kids were like a year old, and mostly it was just the thought that this was it and that I wasn't gonna see them again."
These days, like many parents, George is spending more time at home amid the global coronavirus pandemic. "I cut my own hair and I cut my kids' hair and I'm mopping it and vacuuming and doing the laundry and doing the dishes every day," he said. "I feel like my mother in 1964. You know, I understand why she burned her bra."
He's also recovering from a minor neck surgery for a disk problem and editing his new film The Midnight Sky, which makes it one of the few projects he's acted in, versus solely directed, in recent years. However, George suggested he prefers working behind the camera these days.
"I love this business," he said at one point. "And I also don't want to be 60 and worry about what some casting director or some young producer or studio executive thinks about me anymore. I wanted to be involved."