George Clooney Says He Didn't Know How "Un-full" His Life Was Until He Met Amal

After George Clooney's 1993 divorce, the actor was prepared to be a bachelor for life. Well, that is until he met Amal Clooney in 2013 and all bets were off.

"I was like, 'I'm never getting married. I'm not gonna have kids,'" the Oscar winner told GQ for its 25th annual "Men of the Year" issue. "I'm gonna work, I've got great friends, my life is full, I'm doing well. And I didn't know how un-full it was until I met Amal. And then everything changed. And I was like, 'Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space.'"

After they married in an extravagant ceremony in Italy, the Ocean's Eleven star became a different man. "I'd never been in the position where someone else's life was infinitely more important to me than my own," he told the magazine. "You know? And then tack on two more individuals, who are small and have to be fed."