Why Clare Crawley's Bachelorette Shakeup Isn't Really That Surprising

"I'm tired of wasting my breath on men who don't deserve it."

Clare Crawley really wasn't kidding when she said that on The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018. After kicking off her quarantined season of The Bachelorette in July, Clare is set to be replaced by Bachelor in Paradise alum Tayshia Adams, multiple sources told E! News. Why? Because the 39-year-old found the man worthy of her breath.

"The producers have told [Tayshia] that the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey, and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors," an insider revealed to us. "Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead."

A lead leaving the show midseason? Unprecedented for the longrunning ABC reality hit. But Clare doing things her own way? Nothing new when you look at her journey in the franchise since her debut on The Bachelor's 18th season back in 2014.