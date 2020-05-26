These Adorable Amazon PJ Sets Are All Under $30

by Jesse Goldstone | Tue., May. 26, 2020 4:00 AM

We love these products, and we hope you do too.

It's been a while since our normal clothes have seen the light of day. At this point, we've basically dedicated a pair of joggers for each day of the week. If you're like us and are looking to elevate the classic oversize tee, sweats, shorts, leggings rotation, then the pajama trend is perfect for WFH.

We've picked out some of our faves below. Shop away!

Floerns Two Piece Pajama Set

You've seen so many bloggers sport some sort of tropical PJ set 'fit at least once. And if tropical leaves aren't your vibe, there are so many more prints too, from floral to flamingoes to pineapples to lions! Textures range from satin to matte, and these jammies come in sizes X-Small through XXXX-Large.

$25 Amazon
Mae Satin Pajama Set

This dreamy silky set comes in two shades of blue, one light and one dark, and will keep you cozy and chic all day! Available in sizes X-Small through X-Large.

$23 Amazon
Lavenderi Satin Pajama Set

This quintessential PJ set comes in over 10 colors and prints for you to feel chic and comfy! Available in sizes Small through XX-Large

$27 Amazon
Ekouaer Shorts PJ Set

Perfect for our petite babes out there. Instead of worrying about pants being too long, shorts are the perfect option to remain comfy and cozy. This sweet set comes in 13 colors and prints and sizes Small through XX-Large.

$29 Amazon
SweatyRocks Satin 2-Piece Pajama Set

The classic PJ set but with shorts! If black isn't your color, there are 19 colorways and prints to choose from! Available in X-Small through X-Large.

$28 Amazon
Ink+Ivy Womens Soft PJ Set

This soft set is a nice alternative to the silky classic PJ where the fabric is stretchy AND breathable! This set comes in six colorways and sizes Small through XX-Large.

$29 Amazon

Still on the hunt for more loungewear? Shop the trend celebs are wearing at home or opt for the classic legging look.

