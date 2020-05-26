These Adorable Amazon PJ Sets Are All Under $30

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's been a while since our normal clothes have seen the light of day. At this point, we've basically dedicated a pair of joggers for each day of the week. If you're like us and are looking to elevate the classic oversize tee, sweats, shorts, leggings rotation, then the pajama trend is perfect for WFH.

We've picked out some of our faves below. Shop away!