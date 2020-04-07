WFH Loungewear Essentials From Celeb-Loved Brand Splendid

What do Jessica Alba, Isla Fisher, Victoria Justice, Nina Dobrev and Molly Sims all have in common? They love their loungewear from Splendid. Splendid is known for its super soft and comfortable clothing, and was started with the quest to create the perfect T-shirt. The brand has since expanded into all things casual but polished.

So make like a celeb and shop the Splendid work from home essentials like sweatsuits, accessories and more that we love below.

Nina Bra and Legging

Transition straight into an after-work sweat sesh in this pretty sports bra and legging set. We love its heather gray and light pink colorblocking.

$58 (bra) Splendid $98 (legging) Splendid
Scrunchie Three Pack in Pink and Gray

It's official: Scrunchies are back. So toss your hair into a messy bun using one of these.

$14
$10 Splendid
Twilight Tie-Dye T in Peri/Blush

There's nothing more comfortable than slipping on a soft cotton T. This one looks great, too—it's hand tie-dyed.

$84 Splendid
Bonfire Ribbed Pullover and Short in Navy

This ribbed pullover and shorts set is the perfect combo for spring. In it you'll feel cozy and warm without burning up.

$164 (pullover) Splendid $134 (short) Splendid
Mavis Slide in Blossom

Taking a lunchtime walk? Slip on these leather slides in a pretty blossom hue.

$88 Splendid
Kylie Bra and Legging

This set is perfect for all you cool cats and kittens. We love the seamless sports bra and leggings in a muted gray leopard print.

$48 (bra) Splendid $88 (legging) Splendid
Dream Slub Short in Black

Soft shorts are the perfect thing to wear when you're sitting at a computer all day. These come in three colors and have a raw edge hem.

$78 Splendid
Cali Bra and Legging

One word: cute. We're obsessed with this gray sports bra and legging set with a turquoise striped band. Plus, the back of the sports bra has a super cool cut-out.

$58 (bra) Splendid $98 (legging) Splendid
Tide Blue Ombre Cardigan

Slip on this oversize, ombre cardigan if you ever catch a chill. It pairs beautifully with an all-white outfit underneath.

$184 Splendid
Sandwash Jogger in Black

You can't ever go wrong with a basic pair of sweatpants while working from home. These joggers come in two colors and in a buttery fabric that you'll never want to take off.

$128 Splendid

