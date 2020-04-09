These $20 Joggers Have 1,400 5-Star Amazon Reviews

E! Illustration
Thu., Apr. 9, 2020
Is there such thing as too many pairs of joggers? We think not—and especially if they're this affordable. We're talking about the much-loved SweatyRocks joggers from Amazon, which come in a whopping 36 different colors and prints and start at just $16 depending on the style. They come in sizes XS to XXL and have 1,400 five-star reviews.
Hear all about why shoppers love these particular joggers so much below.
These high-waisted active pants have a drawstring closure. They're perfect for jogging, lounging around or running errands.
What are reviewers saying? Check it out:
"I have a small waist and a big butt but these pants accommodated both perfectly with no sag in the waistband."
"The material is great. Super comfortable and surprisingly thick—definitely not see through at all! I will definitely be purchasing in other colors!"
"These joggers are beyond perfect. A lot of the clothes on Amazon can be made cheaply with bad material, but these are NOT!"
"The way the material is cut makes you look slim and flattering. I thought that I could just wear it around the house, but these are nice enough to run errands in."
Want more Amazon recommendations? We suggest this $14 pleated tank that has 1,300 five-star reviews and these $20 leggings that have 7,200 five-star reviews.
