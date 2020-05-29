UPDATE!

Can You Spot the Differences In These Celebrity Photos?

  • By
    &

by EOL Staff | Fri., May. 29, 2020 2:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

To quote that TikTok song stuck in your head, you're most likely bored in the house and you're in the house bored. So, allow us to help entertain you.

We've turned some of the most infamous celebrity photos into an easy yet enjoyable at-home game. Below, you'll find a snap from Kim Kardashian's triumphant return to Paris Fashion Week...but something looks different. And then there's Jared Leto's head-turning Met Gala ensemble, where not everything may be as it originally seemed. Plus, an iconic image Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. But that's not how it looked in 2011, right?

Here's the deal: We made five tiny edits to each photo and placed the original next to the altered one. Use your eagle eyes to try and spot what's the same and what's been tweaked. If you get stuck, no worries: Below each picture are the answers (but don't look ahead and cheat).

Photos

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Scroll on to test your skills and see if you can find all the changes made.

Photo Puzzle 4, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Photo Puzzle 4, Answers, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Answer Key

Photo Puzzle 7, Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Hailey & Justin Bieber

Article continues below

Photo Puzzle 7, Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Answer Key

Photo Puzzle 8, Taylor Swift

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Taylor Swift

Photo Puzzle 8, Taylor Swift, Answers

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Answer Key

Article continues below

Photo Puzzle 9, Mariah Carey

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Mariah Carey

Photo Puzzle 9, Mariah Carey, Answers

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Answer Key

Photo Puzzle 10, Katy Perry

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Katy Perry

Article continues below

Photo Puzzle 10, Katy Perry, Answers

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Answer Key

Photo Puzzle 1, Jared Leto, Cara Delevingne, Michael B. Jordan

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Jared Leto, Cara Delevingne & Michael B. Jordan

Photo Puzzle 1, Answers, Jared Leto, Cara Delevingne, Michael B. Jordan

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Answer Key

Article continues below

Photo Puzzle 2, Prince William, Kate Middleton

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Prince William & Kate Middleton

Photo Puzzle 2, Answers, Prince William, Kate Middleton

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Answer Key

Photo Puzzle 3, Beyonce, Blue Ivy

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Beyonce & Blue Ivy

Article continues below

Photo Puzzle 3, Answers, Beyonce, Blue Ivy

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Answer Key

Photo Puzzle 5, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Photo Puzzle 5, Answers, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Answer Key

Article continues below

Photo Puzzle 6, Jonas Brothers

Getty Images, E! Illustration

The Jonas Brothers

Photo Puzzle 6, Answers, Jonas Brothers

Getty Images, E! Illustration

Answer Key

So, how did you do? Did you earn a perfect score?

(This story was originally published on Saturday, May 23, 2020 @ 12 a.m. PT)

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Games , Celebrities , VG , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.