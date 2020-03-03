by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 3, 2020 7:56 AM
Introducing Kim, Kanye and Kourtney take Paris Fashion Week.
Sure, it isn't exactly a new series, but fans have been tuning in to watch in recent days as the world-famous family members popped up in the city of light for all things fashion. With Paris Fashion Week in full swing, the reality star sisters, their famous daughters and the Grammy-winning rapper have been spotted about town, expectedly dressed to impress wherever they show up.
For Kim Kardashian, the sartorial theme of this trip has been latex as she has donned several different versions of a Balmain ensemble in the material from head to toe. Over the weekend, she and Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in similar Balmain looks for Kanye West's Sunday Service.
Then, there was the rapper's Yeezy Season 8 fashion show, where 6-year-old North West took the mic to perform—simultaneously stealing the spotlight, of course.
Needless to say, there's been plenty of star-studded style and celebrity sights along the way of Kim, Kanye and Kourtney's trip to Paris. But, don't just take out word for it. See all of the Paris Fashion Week sightings of the Kardashians with E!'s gallery below.
@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID
The famous sisters donned similar bold Balmain outfits.
@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID
The SKIMS mogul shined in this chocolate latex look.
Pierre Suu/GC Images
The reality star modernized pretty in pink with this latex design.
Pierre Suu/GC Images
The Poosh founder mixed materials for this all-black outfit.
Pierre Suu/GC Images
The trio of stars took in the Balenciaga show from some of the best seats in the room.
Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images
The mother of four mixed up her leather look with red and shades of brown.
Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images
The mom of three proved sometimes all you need at fashion week is a little black dress.
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
For her famous husband's fashion show, the KKW Beauty mogul donned his designs.
Pierre Suu/GC Images
The reality star looked both cozy and chic on her way to the Yeezy fashion show.
Arnold Jerocki/GC Images
This fashion show doubled as an adorable father-daughter memory for Kanye West and his firstborn.
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
While Kim coordinated in a black leather top and matching bottoms, it was her Hermes bag that stole the spotlight.
