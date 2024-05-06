How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Changed the Royal Parenting Rules for Son Archie

Watch : Meghan Markle Reveals What Archie WON’T Be Getting for Christmas

At 5 years old, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is leading quite the normal life.

For your basic celebrity kid, that is.

He's seen three continents and lived in three countries. Oprah Winfrey and Rob Lowe are among his neighbors. His vicarious social media presence is sparse and carefully curated. His first public words came on a podcast. And he has already inspired a children's book.

A book he loved, according to the author, his mom.

But while this existence is what Archie knows, having settled in Southern California with his parents when he was barely 9 months old, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry upended their lives to get their family to this place, both geographically and existentially.

So, if one day he's ever especially curious about his earliest years, before he started having memories, let's just say they're well-documented.