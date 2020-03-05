Meghan Markle is back in London for one of her final royal events.

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Sussex made her first official public appearance in the U.K. following her royal exit announcement.

Joined by her husband Prince Harry, the couple attended the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House. While at the event, the couple celebrated the sporting and adventure achievements of wounded, sick and injured service personnel.

Prince Harry looked handsome in a classic navy blue suit and tie. As for Meghan, she turned heads for all the right reasons in a matching bright blue fitted Victoria Beckham dress. Earlier in the day, the duo was spotted enjoying a private lunch at The Goring.

In just a matter of days, the couple will also publicly reunite with Prince William and Kate Middleton as they attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day.