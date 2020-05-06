There's no question Archie Harrison got his cheeky grin from dad Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a new video of their toddler in honor of his first birthday and it's clear that the 1-year-old inherited his dad's charming good looks. In the Instagram video, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen reading to the couple's adorable tot, while the Duke of Sussex takes on camera duty. This adorable moment is in support of the #SaveWithStories campaign. The family is participating in the campaign across both the US and the UK to help bring much-needed support to children who have been impacted by the the Coronavirus pandemic.

This is just one of the few photos that have been shared of Archie since he was born on May 6, 2019. He's been featured on the family Christmas card and seen during a few public occasions, but until now, fans have been yearning to see more of Harry and Meghan's only child.