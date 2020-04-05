Look at (you) now!

While our favorite gyms and studios are closed as we self-distance, that doesn't mean you still can't get your sweat on.

In fact, now is the perfect time to get a workout approved by none other than Selena Gomez.

E! exclusively caught up with her trainer, Shannon Nadj, who showed us a 15-move pilates sequence that you can easily do at home, no equipment required.

Simply follow along with Nadj in the two videos where she demonstrates a perfect 30-minute workout to do during your lunch hour or even with some friends over Zoom.

If you love these moves, then you'll want to check out Nadj's studio, Hot Pilates, when things open back up, including her newest location in Brentwood.

So grab your favorite fitness leggings and try out these moves that are definitely good for you.

Instructions

Do 10 reps of each movement listed below, then repeat the entire sequence 3 times for a total 30 minute full body workout.

Remember to breathe, engage your core at all times and concentrate on form.