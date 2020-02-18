These days, it feels like Dwyane Wade's life is an open book. But his candor didn't come without some thought–and family discussions.

In his upcoming ESPN documentary, D.Wade: Life Unexpected, the retired NBA superstar opens up about his most private experiences, everything from confessing to Gabrielle Union that he fathered a child with another woman to the birth of their daughter Kaavia James via surrogacy. However, he was hesitant to include his daughter Zaya's brave decision to come out as transgender.

"I struggled on how much I wanted to talk about it in the doc," Wade told Robin Roberts on Tuesday's Good Morning America. "I actually didn't talk about it a lot, but I knew if I put it in the doc at all, it would be a big conversation...We struggled with what people would say about a 12-year-old making a decision about her life. But we also know our child."

Ultimately, as a family, they decided the teen's journey would serve as a learning experience for all. "We've been through so many different things that other people and other families go through and they thank us for speaking out on it," he said. "That's what we're trying to do. We know there are other families out there dealing with their kid finding themselves and learning who they are."