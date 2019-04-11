Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel joined a slew of celebs who gathered to say "Bye Bye Bye" to Dwyane Wade's NBA career at his retirement party on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old played his last game that night—his team the Miami Heat took on the Brooklyn Nets (and lost). Wade had announced his retirement in September. He has played in the NBA for 16 years and won NBA championships in 2006, 2012 and 2013. Wade celebrated his retirement at a '70s disco-themed party with wife Gabrielle Union and their celebrity friends at Catch NYC. The guest of honor wore a sparkling gold blazer over black pants, while his wife sported a white studded one-shoulder jumpsuit, paired with a white feathered jacket. The two were photographed showing some PDA in and outside the bash.

In addition to Timberlake and Biel, other guests included John Legend and NBA stars such as LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony, who was accompanied by wife La La Anthony, who danced a lot with Union and posted some photos on Instagram.