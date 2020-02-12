Indeed, family truly means everything.

After Dwyane Wade shared that his daughter Zaya had come out as transgender, his son Zaire took to Instagram to celebrate his baby sister with a touching tribute. "Man, I remember bugging my mom as a kid telling her I wanted a brother so bad," Zaire captioned a sweet throwback snap. "I was the only child looking for company and someone to look after and take care of. I have been blessed to have my best friend, Zaya with me for 12 years."

"We did everything together...we fought, we played, we laughed and we cried," he continued. "But the one thing we never did was leave each other behind... I've told you that I would lay my life down to make sure you are ten toes down and happy on this earth. I don't care what they think Z, you are my best friend and I love you kid, and if it means anything, just know there's no love lost on this side."