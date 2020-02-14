Mercedes "MJ" Javid Calls Feud With Reza Farahan a "Living Nightmare"

Can Mercedes "MJ" Javid and Reza Farahan ever repair their decades-long friendship?

The Shahs of Sunset co-stars haven't been on speaking terms for the better part of a year due to cheating rumors surrounding Reza's husband Adam Neely and MJ's husband Tommy Feight allegedly vandalizing Reza's home. The "heartbreaking" drama will play out on this season of Shahs.

"I think what you're gonna see from my perspective is someone who's deeply disappointed, deeply stunned and shocked by the turn of events. I think it's like a living nightmare," MJ told E! News exclusively this week.

Referencing the bad blood between Tommy and Reza (Reza was granted a restraining order against MJ's man last year), she continued, "I'm definitely caught in the middle. I just recently was thinking about it. I thought to myself when I am a person who just had my baby, and it's a time that the family should be the closest. Isn't it interesting that I've had to take over caring about and caring for how Reza feels and caring about how Tommy feels, and worrying about them, and my baby instead of you know, celebrating?"