Javid also revealed what's surprised her most about parenting



"I really stopped taking care of myself," she said before stressing the importance of self-care. "You really, really, really have to go out of your way, for me anyway. You really have to go out of your way to do something for yourself. And that could be as something as simple as eyedrops, moisturizer, you know taking care of yourself. You just want to care for the baby. And I never thought I was going to be so selfless. I thought I was too selfish to ever neglect myself...I never knew time was gonna go by fast as it as it has with the baby. And I surprised myself how little interest I have in doing anything that isn't for him, for my son."

