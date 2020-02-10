by emily belfiore | Mon., Feb. 10, 2020 4:57 AM
And just like that, another Academy Awards is in the books.
On Sunday, the 2020 Oscars brought together the biggest names to celebrate the year's achievements in film, delivering several history-making moments in the process. Stars watched as Brad Pitt took home his first Oscar in acting, Parasite director-screenwriter Bong Joon Ho swept the competition with four historic wins, Laura Dern became the first actor in a Netflix production to win an Oscar, Jojo Rabbit director-screenwriter-star Taika Waititi became the first person of Maori descent to win an Oscar, and plenty more.
The night was also filled with memorable performances. Among them was Janelle Monáe, who kicked off the evening with an electric medley revolving around the top-nominated films. For her part, Idina Menzel took the stage with nine other Elsas around the world. Then, Billie Eilish and Chrissy Metz made their Academy Awards debut with moving renditions of The Beatles' "Yesterday" and the Oscar-nominated song "I'm Standing With You," respectively.
For winner of the most shocking moment of the night, that went to Eminem and his surprising performance of "Lose Yourself," which warranted some amazing reactions from the crowd.
But even amidst all the glamour and jaw-dropping moments, we couldn't help but notice that some of our favorite stars were missing from the excitement. From scheduling conflicts and snubs to illnesses and hosting at-home viewing parties, here are the celebrities that were MIA at the 2020 Oscars:
Fresh off her 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show and sitting front row at New York Fashion Week, many expected the "Jenny from the Block" to dazzle at the Oscars. Unfortunately, she didn't receive a nomination for her role as Ramona in Hustlers, but she was on hand the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.
2020 has been off to a busy start for "The Man" singer, who recently celebrated the release of her Netflix documentary Miss Americana at the Sundance Film Festival. Both Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn skipped the big show last night, as her Cats original song "Beautiful Ghosts" and his film Harriet didn't make the Oscars short list.
A frequent attendee of the Vanity Fair Party, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was busy on the East Coast serving several outfit slays at New York Fashion Week. Her famous sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner held down the fort at the star-studded after party.
Unable to attend the Oscars for an undisclosed reason, the Quantico alum took to Twitter during the award show to host a #PCOscarParty this year. Excited to watch the night unfold, she shared her reactions and engaged with fans during the Oscars instead.
With Maleficent nominated for Makeup and Hairstyling, it seemed like a no-brainer that the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star would be in attendance to cheer on the Disney team. But unfortunately, she was busy filming her upcoming film Marvel: The Eternals in London.
One of our favorites to watch on the red carpet, the Just Mercy actor couldn't make it because he was feeling under the weather. He was actually slated to emcee the Bryon Allen Oscar Gala Viewing Party this year.
Watching from home seemed to be a trend this year. The longtime loves decided to stay in and watch the Oscars from their home theater. To make the night even better, they cozied up and enjoyed some Shake Shack. "One of my favorite ways to watch the #oscars: at home, in sweats, eating Shake Shack," he wrote on Instagram. "Let the games begin..!"
Ahead of the Academy Awards, the new mom took to social media to share how she'll be watching the big show. "If you had told me this year I would again be home watching the Oscars in my sweatpants I would have believed you. #makessense," she captioned her Instagram post, where she, husband Chris Fischer and her beloved pup can be seen enjoying a day out instead of hitting the red carpet.
