All the History Made at the 2020 Oscars

When Taika Waititi took the stage to accept the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on Jojo Rabbit, which he also directed and starred in, the New Zealand native became the first person of Maori descent to win an Oscar. He was also the first indigenous person to be nominated in the category. "I want to dedicate this to all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and dance, and write stories," he said during his acceptance speech. "We are the original storytellers, and we make it here as well. Thank you."

Best Original Song winners Elton John and Bernie Taupin, who won for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," their contribution to Rocketman, made personal history by nabbing a shared Oscar for the first time in their stories 53-year relationship.

And it wasn't just winners and nominees who were making history. When Peanut Butter Falcon actor Zack Gottsagen took the stage with his co-star Shia LaBeouf to present, he became the first presenter with Down syndrome in the ceremony's history. And when Maestro Eímear Noone conducted the presentation of nominees for Best Original Score, she was the first female conductor to ever do so in Oscars history.