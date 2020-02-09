It finally happened.

At long last, Brad Pitt has an Academy Award for his acting skills. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was revealed the first recipient of an award at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9 when the results of the Best Actor in A Supporting Role category was revealed, taking home the trophy for his work as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's film.

As he took the stage to accept his award from last year's Best Supporting Actress winner Regina King, the heartthrob delighted with a speech that was everything: political, heartfelt, sentimental, humorous. Like we said, everything.

"This is incredible, really incredible. Thank you to the Academy for this honor of honors," he began, before getting to the political bit. "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I'm thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing."