Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita are starting their own modern family!

The actor announced on The Late Late Show with James Corden that he and his husband are expecting their first child. Ferguson dropped the exciting news while he, James Corden and Charlie Hunnam talked about what it feels like to be in your 40s.

As Corden, 41, asked Ferguson, 44, "Was turning 40 a big deal for you, just psychologically?"

"Yeah," the star responded. "You know what it is? It's like you said, it's when you finally become an adult, I feel. Like I need to start getting serious about things." And that's when his big reveal came.

"This is something I haven't even mentioned to anyone, if we can keep it between the three of us and you all," he joked to the audience, "but I'm actually expecting a baby in July with my husband! But shhh, don't tell anyone. Let's just keep it between us."