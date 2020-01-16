Sarah Hyland learned a lesson from the latest Modern Family death: Read the scripts.

Hyland took to her Instagram after "Legacy," the Wednesday, Jan. 15 episode of Modern Family aired to tell viewers she was just as surprised as they were about the ABC sitcom's latest twist. Warning, spoilers follow!

In "Legacy," Phil (Ty Burrell) goes to visit his father Frank (Fred Willard) after he was found wandering a grocery store for hours. Phil thought Frank was suffering from dementia. He wasn't, and the two spent a nice day together with Phil ultimately revealing it was their last. Frank passed away off camera and viewers heard Phil give his eulogy to the family.

"My dad was OK, and my takeaway from our day, don't miss the chance to let the people you appreciate know that," Phil said.

Well, he gave the eulogy to almost all the family.