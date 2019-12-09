Miley Cyrus’ New Tattoo Hints At Liam Hemsworth Split

by emily belfiore | Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 4:03 AM
Don't f—k with Miley Cyrus' freedom!
On Sunday, the "Slide Away" singer added some new ink to her growing collection of tattoos. This time, Miley opted for the word "freedom" in a delicate script font across her right knuckle. She enlisted the help of Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Daniel Winter a.k.a. Winter Stone, who has given the star several of her other tiny tattoos including her "1961" ink that she got back in August.
"FREEDOM," the celeb-favorite tattoo artist wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of Miley's tattoo. The "We Can't Stop" singer also posed for a selfie with Daniel, putting her new tat and "modern mullet" haircut on display for the camera.
Miley's latest tattoo comes in the wake of her divorce from Liam Hemsworth. The longtime couple announced that they were splitting up in August after less than one year of marriage. Despite already filing for divorce, there appears to be a hold up.
Earlier this month, Liam's attorney received notice that the Hunger Games alum must have documents delivered to Miley and properly filed in order to continue with the case. If he doesn't complete these instructions, he could face a fine in court or have his divorce case dismissed. He has until January 21 to do so.
Could her ink be a hint that she's making strides towards a new marital status? Or perhaps, it could just be a nod to her empowering song "Mother's Daughter," which features the lyrics, "Don't f—k with my freedom / I came back to get me some." Either way, we can't stop admiring her new ink!
Since breaking up with Liam, Miley has started dating Cody Simpson. After making things official in October, the "Wrecking Ball" singer appears to have some new ink dedicated to the Aussie singer. She got a bleeding heart tattooed on her right tricep that reads "ROCK N ROLL HEART." Later that month, the duo dressed up as rock legends Billy Idol and Perri Lister for Halloween, proving their love of rock ‘n' roll.
After all, several of her tattoos have been inspired by her past relationships. In fact, over the summer, she got a tattoo of a Venetian sculpture following her Italian vacation with Kaitlynn Carter. And, of course, she has a Vegemite piece that she dedicated to Liam.
Watch the 2019: What E! Year end-of-year special Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 10 p.m.! E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!
