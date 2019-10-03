Miley Cyrusis soothing her achey breaky heart by spending some quality time with longtime friend Cody Simpson.

Now that the singer's whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter is over, Miley seems to be moving on to her latest suitor. On Thursday afternoon, the "Slide Away" singer was spotted with Cody at a Los Angeles grocery store where an eyewitness exclusively tells E! News they saw them coming in to the grocer "real quick" to grab a drink and some sushi. And, according to the eyewitness, they also shared a "quick kiss" while perusing their food options.

Not long after, the eyewitness says Miley, who was "dressed casually in a tank top," and Cody "noticed people seeing them so they tried to rush out of there."

This isn't the first time that the two singers have been spotted together in recent days. According to social media sightings, Miley and Cody seem to be bonding over a shared love for foods and beverages like coffee and other treats.