How Miley Cyrus Achieved Her "Modern Mullet" Haircut

Miley Cyrus is doing her thang with a new 'do. is doing her thang with a new 'do.

The songstress kicked off a new week by unveiling a brand new haircut. And, as to be expected from the 27-year-old songstress, it's packed with plenty of edge.

Introducing...Miley's "modern mullet."

"Miley wanted to go more punk. She wanted something edgy," celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger told E! News exclusively. "We went with a modern mullet that she can wear sleek, but also wavy and messy."

So, if you're feeling the look for yourself, heed her instructions. "To get the edgy look, I precise-cut her hair with a pair of scissors and then used a razor to add definition."

And, according to Hershberger, they approve of the final result. "We all loved the cut," she confirmed. "It was just the right vibe."