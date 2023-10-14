We Bet You'll Think About These Fascinating Taylor Swift Facts

Watch : Taylor Swift's FULL SPEECH from Eras Tour Film Premiere

Sorry, we can't calm down—because Taylor Swift is finally hitting our screens.

Yes, after what was certainly not a cruel summer, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is here and we're ready to be enchanted by footage from the North American leg of her tour, which wrapped in August. (ICYMI, the film, straight out of our wildest dreams, reportedly sold more than $100 million, yes million, in advance tickets.)

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far," Taylor wrote on Instagram in August, "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged."

Indeed, Travis Kelce knows that importance of a friendship bracelet all too well. For the Kansas City stop of her tour in July, he made her a coveted memento with his "number" on it. (He wouldn't reveal if that meant jersey number or phone number.)

Though he didn't make it to the end zone to give her the gift—"I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made"—it's safe to he's feeling like he scored a touchdown today.

After all, she's been his cheer captain in the bleachers at several games these season.