30 Fascinating Facts About Taylor Swift

It was the end of a decade, but the start of an age.

Happy birthday, Taylor Swift! The superstar is celebrating her 30th birthday today, Dec. 13! In addition to this major milestone, T.Swift has so much to celebrate this year. From the release of her new album, Lover, to her recent award nominations, to the release of her new movie, Cats, to the love and support of her Swifties, it's a special time in the singer's life. This year has also marked another important moment for Swift, in which she took a stand and spoke up about injustices in the music industry.

As fans of T.Swift will know, she's endured many personal highs and lows in her 20s. Now on the other side, Swift is stronger and more powerful than ever, using her platform and position in the industry to help her fellow artists. Not caring how she'll be perceived, only caring about the art and those who are working tirelessly to create it.

In honor of the songstress and her milestone birthday, we're bringing you 30 fascinating facts about T.Swift!