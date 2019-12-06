YouTube
by kelli boyle | Fri., Dec. 6, 2019 5:30 AM
YouTube
Harry Styles, we adore you.
Prepare yourselves, Styles stans. The singer has just dropped the music video for his newest single, "Adore You." The song itself was released early Friday morning, with the video premiering on YouTube at 8 a.m. EST. And it's basically a Wes Anderson movie starring the Sign of the Times crooner.
The video starts out with the trailer he released on Monday. Styles is basically a fish out of water as he struggles to find connection on the remote fictional island of Eroda, aka "adore" spelled backwards. He meets a literal fish out of water and wonders what it means for his life, then he takes the fish home and cares for it. It grows rapidly in size each day and Styles does his best to take care of it, but eventually, the fish is too large for him to carry.
The people of Eroda, who previously outcast Styles for his smile that shined too bright, helped him carry the giant fish to the ocean. And with that, the clouds cleared and everyone on the island—who never smiled before—started to smile.
After he says goodbye to his fishy friend, Styles jumps into a small sailboat and leaves to travel the world. To get the boat moving, he opens a jar of his previously bottled screams and sets off on his adventure.
As for the song's lyrics, the 25-year-old sings about just wanting someone to love. In the first verse, he makes another one of his beloved fruit metaphors as he sings, "Walk in your rainbow paradise (Paradise) / Strawberry lipstick state of mind (State of mind) / I get so lost inside your eyes / Would you believe it?"
In the pre-chorus, he croons, "You don't have to say you love me / You don't have to say nothing / You don't have to say you're mine." And then, a groovy beat drops when the chorus comes in.
In it, he sings, "Honey (Ah-ah-ah) / I'd walk through fire for you / Just let me adore you / Oh, honey (Ah-ah-ah) / I'd walk through fire for you / Just let me adore you / Like it's the only thing I'll ever do / Like it's the only thing I'll ever do."
"Adore You" joins the ranks of "Lights Up" and "Watermelon Sugar" as the singer's single releases from his upcoming album Fine Line.
The highly anticipated sophomore album arrives on Dec. 13, and no doubt, his fans will adore it.
E! News returns Monday, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?