Harry Styles Reveals Track List for New Album Fine Line

by emily belfiore | Tue., Nov. 19, 2019 11:40 AM
The holidays just came early!
On Tuesday, Harry Styles unveiled the track list for his upcoming album Fine Line, giving fans a taste at what's to come from his second solo album. This exciting news comes days after Styles debuted the second single "Watermelon Sugar" from the album during his performance on Saturday Night Live. Back in October, the former boy bander released "Lights Up" along with its steamy music video.
The One Direction alum has yet to dish about what fans can expect from Fine Line, but if his new singles are any indications, we're sure that it's going to an amazing blend of rock medleys and velvety vocals.
Eager to share the track list, the "Sign of the Times" singer posted the complete list on his Instagram, writing, "FINE LINE . THE ALBUM . DEC 13." As an ode to old-school records and cassette tapes, the track list is categorized into Side A, Side B, Side C and Side D. For Side A, the songs "Golden," "Watermelon Sugar," "Adore You" and "Lights Up" appear.
Side B, on the other hand, features the tracks "Cherry," "Falling," "To Be So Lonely" and "She," which might suggest the album will involve some heartbreak and longing. As for Side C, the singer grouped together "Sunflower, Vol. 6," Canyon Moon" and "Treat People With Kindness." The titular song "Fine Line" is listed by itself on Side D.
See the complete Fine Line track list below:
1. Golden
2. Watermelon Sugar
3. Adore You
4. Lights Up
5. Cherry
6. Falling
7. To Be So Lonely
8. She
9. Sunflower, Vol. 6
10. Canyon Moon
11. Treat People With Kindness
12. Fine Line
The Fine Line track list isn't the only announcement that Styles made. He's also added five new shows to his recently-announced North American tour, which kicks off in July 2020.
The "Sweet Creature" crooner's new Love On Tour dates include additional shows in Los Angeles, New York City, Florida, Chicago and Atlanta.
Fine Line is slated for release Dec. 13.
