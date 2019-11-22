It's been four years since One Direction announced its "hiatus."

On Friday's episode of New Music Daily with Zane Lowe, Harry Styles looked back at his time in the group and the standards he set for himself.

"When I was in the band, it was like, to me, it felt like it was so much bigger than any of us that I kind of felt like, 'I'm not going to be the one who f--ks it up,'" the 25-year-old singer—who was in the band with Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik—recalled. "So I was like, 'Now is the time in my life when you probably go out and experiment and do this and you take this and you do that and that's what you do with your friends. And I was like, 'I'm not going to be the guy who f--king messes it up.' So, I was like, 'I'm not going to do any of that stuff.'"

However, the "Sign of the Times" star suggested everything changed after he ventured off on his own.

"Making this record felt like—I just felt, so much, like, so much more joyous," Styles continued. "And I was with my friends and we were in Malibu...I felt so safe. It was like, 'I want to take some mushrooms? I'm going to take some—like now is the time to have fun. Like, we're in Malibu, 24. I'm also in music."