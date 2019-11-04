Harry Styles' Cryptic Tweet Has the Internet Freaking Out

Harry Styles is up to something.

The singer sent his fandom into a tizzy on Sunday when he tweeted a link to the mysterious "Do You Know Who You Are" website once again. The last time he shared the site was on World Mental Health Day in October, the day before he dropped his single "Lights Up."

While the original DYKWYA site provided fans with positive personalized messages from the the rockstar, this time around, the messages were all the same. Twitter quickly began to notice that anyone who typed their name into the site got this message from the former One Direction crooner: "You are patiently waiting for something to happen." Just as with the personalized letters, the notes were signed "TPWK. Love, H." And, of course, "TPWK" stands for "treat people with kindness."

The general reaction to the cryptic letter? The singer is about to drop his hotly-anticipated album.