It's Time to Talk About Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber

As far as celebrity denials go, the "we're just friends" defense is a good one.

Used by many a famous pair as they navigate through those early days of figuring out what exactly this is, it's the perfect cover for dinner dates, late night hangs, even flying cross-country for a little face time, because why can't you do these things with your good buddy?

But when you start kissing in public, in full view of the 1,400 or so concertgoers packed into NYC's Webster Hall for Charlotte Lawrence's show, well, it's time to talk about it, Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber.

Clearly the genetically blessed daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and nightlife magnate Rande Gerber and the Saturday Night Live comic are a thing. The two "are definitely in a romantic relationship," an insider told E! News. "They have been friends for a while now and run in the same friend circle, but became romantic recently."