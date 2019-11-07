Kaia Gerber Wears "P" Necklace After Recent Pete Davidson Hangout

Kaia Gerber's jewelry is drawing in some attention.

Just three days after she was seen grabbing dinner with Pete Davidson, the model stepped out on Wednesday sporting a gold "P" necklace. The glittering piece, which featured a studded gold chain and the small bejeweled letter, was on full display when the 18-year-old model attended the annual Women's Guild Cedar Sinai Luncheon, where she presented mom Cindy Crawford with the Women of Achievement Award.

Though some may be thinking of Taylor Swift's "Call It What You Want" lyrics⁠—"I want to wear his initial on a chain 'round my neck"—a source insists that Kaia and the 25-year-old comedian are simply platonic.

"They are spending time together and having fun," a source previously told E! News. "They are just friends who like being together and making each other laugh."

Most recently, the Saturday Night Live star headed to California to see her. There, the duo enjoyed a night.