Julie Andrews Recalls Watching an "Adorable" Fake Orgy

by kelli boyle | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 8:32 AM
Julie Andrews just talked about orgys. Now there's a sentence no one expected to read.
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing Wednesday, the living legend shared a story about a fake sex party she witnessed while on set for the 1979 film 10, directed by her late husband, Blake Edwards and co-starring Bo Derek and Dudley Moore.
The sexy topic came up when host Ellen DeGeneres asked Andrews what kind of wild Hollywood parties she and her husband attended in the past. As she said, "The two of you must have gone to, like, crazy parties in the '60s and '70s." Eh, not really. As the star shared, "No, we didn't, really. We didn't actually go out an awful lot, Ellen. But when we did, it wasn't too crazy."
As it turns out, the craziest party they attended was a fake! As Andrews explained, "There was one party that was actually manufactured for the movie 10. I think my character in 10 had to look through a telescope and see that my boyfriend—sweet Dudley Moore—was, in fact, invading a neighbor's house where they were having an orgy."
Ever the storyteller, the Mary Poppins star then gave all the dirty details about the scene.
"I must say, there was a day when Blake was shooting the orgy and he said, 'Julie, you've just got to come on over here. It's an unbelievable sight!'" Andrews said. So, what did she do? "I went dashing over. Of course, I did," she quipped.
The actress continued, "What Blake had done was hire an awful lot of people who really are very at ease doing orgy films, I guess. And I walked in and everybody was stark naked and lying around very happily and casually, treating it totally normally. And there was sweet Dudley in the middle of it all. And you know, he wasn't very, very tall. And Blake put him between two enormously statuesque ladies. So, he was completely naked and these two ladies were naked, but their bums were up here and little Dudley's was down here. So sweet."
DeGeneres then teased her friend for calling an orgy sweet, to which The Princess Diaries alum responded, "Well, it was more adorable than anything else because Dudley was so adorable."
One would suppose the only word to describe this moment is...supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.
