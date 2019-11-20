How "Señorita" Ignited Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's Love Story

For Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, the timing—and music—were right. 

As fans well know of the Hollywood pair adoringly known as Shawmila nowadays, the stars haven't always been a romantic pair, but they have always been a musical one. In November 2015, the two first took the airwaves together on "I Know What You Did Last Summer," where feelings first began.

"During 'I Know What You Did Last Summer,' I really bonded with him as more than a friend. I think he did, too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career. I don't think we knew what to do with those feelings," she recently recalled to Rolling Stone. "It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren't together. It was just weird. An energy was there from the beginning, but after that song, we didn't spend as much time together. Our paths just didn't cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing. For me, it just brought it back."

Four years later, they finally reunited musically on the 2019 track, "Señorita." "It took me 10 months to convince Camila to sing this with me," Mendes revealed to V magazine. "This is true. My fans are just absolutely gonna hate me now," Cabello confirmed. "They're like, 'She's so stupid.' Honestly, it just takes the right time for things to happen, I feel. You know?"

The same could be said of the romance that was brewing behind the scenes. 

"The timing wasn't right before but it is right right now," a source told E! News in July. "They are going for it without holding back. This step in their relationship is exciting for them both. They haven't wanted to be apart at all. It's 24/7 and all out at this point."

And, as she shared with E! News, "Señorita" played a part in bringing them back together.  

"I love him with all my heart and always have. We've known each other for a really long time," she told E! News at Elle's Women in Music event. "We've always been there for each other. I think we drifted just because we weren't hanging out as as much and so, it was just fun to be able to reconnect and hang out again."

Now, following the newly announced 2020 Grammy nominations, the pair have even more to be happy about together thanks to their nod for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. While we wait and see if a joint Grammy win—and a first for both!—becomes part of their love story, revisit their romance in E!'s gallery below!

Making Music

Back in 2015, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello first made headlines together not as a couple, but as a musical duet on their joint hit single, "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

When You Call Me Señorita

Four years later, the performers' new steamy music video for their "Señorita" duet, released in June, raised eyebrows over whether there was a romance brewing behind the scenes. 

Hand in Hand

The following month, the two were spotted holding hands while out together in West Hollywood. "They were telling people they were a couple," a source told E! News at the time. Soon after, the stars were seen getting close in San Francisco. 

Miami Makeout

While the two had not publicly confirmed their relationship status, this steamy makeout in the Miami water did all the talking

Birthday Boy

The rumored pair rang in Mendes' 21st birthday together in August, including a big kiss for the birthday boy. Cabello also declared her love for her musical beau over on Instagram. 

Steaming Up the Stage

At the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Camila and Shawn stole the show with a sexy live performance of "Señorita" as viewers waited to see if they would kiss. 

Courtside Cuties

After laughing off breakup rumors in October, their romance was on full display as they made out courtside throughout a basketball game

