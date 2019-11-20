Grammy Awards Nominations 2020: The Complete List

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 5:27 AM
It's almost time for the 2020 Grammy Awards.
But before The Recording Academy rolls out the red carpet, it needs to reveal this year's nominees.
The organization's president and CEO, Deborah Dugan, did the honors along with the chair of the board of trustees, Harvey Mason Jr., at CBS Broadcast Center's Studio 43 in New York on Wednesday. Alicia Keys, who is hosting the award show for the second year in a row, also announced a few of the contenders along with Bebe Rexha and Gayle King on CBS This Morning.
Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to see who takes home a trophy. The 62nd Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from the Los Angeles Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020. Music lovers will be able to catch all of the action by tuning in to CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT that evening.
To see the complete list of the 2020 nominees, read on below.
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Spirit," Beyonce
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
"7 Rings," Ariana Grande
'"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"You Need to Calm Down," Taylor Swift
Best R&B Performance
"Love Again," Daniel Caesar and Brandy
"Exactly How I Feel," Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
"Roll Some Mo," Lucky Daye
"Come Home," Anderson Paak feat. Andre 3000
"Could've Been," H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller
Best Country Song
"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker
"Girls Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde
"It All Comes Out in the Wash," Miranda Lambert
"Some Of It," Eric Church
"Speechless," Dan and Shay
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Rap Album
Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
Igor, Tyler the Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
Record of the Year
"Hey, Ma," Bon Iver"
"Bad Guys," Billie Eilish
"7 Rings," Ariana Grande
"Hard Place," H.E.R.
"Talk," Khalid
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lea
Album of the Year
i,i, Bon Iver
Norman F--ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
thank u, next, Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend
Good luck to all of the nominees!
This story is being updated. Check back here for the full list.
