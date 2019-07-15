There's nothing holdin' them back! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship is heating up and "moving quickly."

After years of friendship and musical collaborations, the "Señorita" singers have officially sparked a romance. After putting on a steamy display in their music video in June, Mendes, 20, and Cabello, 22, sent relationship speculation into overdrive when photos emerged of them holding hands over the Fourth of July holiday.

Days later, the duo continued to fuel romance rumors with a PDA-packed brunch in West Hollywood, Calif. Over the weekend, Mendes and Cabello were also spotted enjoying an intimate breakfast together in San Francisco.

So what's really going on between the superstar singers?