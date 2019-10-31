Jenelle Evans for E! News
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Oct. 31, 2019 10:06 AM
It's over between Jenelle Evans and David Eason, following months of drama.
The former Teen Mom 2 star announced on her Instagram page on Thursday that she has filed papers to end their two-year marriage and that she and her children, including her and Eason's 2-year-old daughter Ensley, have moved away from him.
"I've mostly kept off social media these past few days because I've been focused on making some big life decisions," she wrote. "I've lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn't been pretty. But its been my life. Like anyone else I want what's best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I've started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I'm starting that now."
"The kids and I have moved away from David," she continued. "Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I've filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked me how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you'll hear from us again soon."
When asked about the split, Evans' mom Barbara Evans, who has custody of the former reality star's eldest child, 9-year-old son Jace, told E! News, "It's true. It's all new."
News of the split comes months after Evans and Eason were involved in a major controversy earlier this year; In May, he killed her dog Nugget because he felt the pet threatened their daughter. The ordeal led the couple to temporarily lose custody of Ensley and Evans' 5-year-old son Kaiser, plus his older daughter Maryssa, for more than a month. It also spurred MTV to fire Jenelle from Teen Mom 2.
Evans had said after Nugget's death that she had considered divorcing Eason.
The pair's marriage has been rocky for a while. In 2018, Evans reported to police that Eason had assaulted her. She later told E! News that the incident was a "drunk and dramatic misunderstanding" and that the two were "totally fine." Also that year, Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2018 after allegedly posting homophobic tweets.
In March, two months before Nugget's killing, Evans and Eason sparked breakup rumors. She later told E! News that things were "fine" between them.
Evans has been married once before, to Courtland Rogers, from 2012 to 2014.
—Additional reporting by Beth Sobol
