EXCLUSIVE!

Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans Breaks Silence After Husband's Alleged Assault

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller & Holly Passalaqua | Fri., Oct. 19, 2018 11:44 AM

Jenelle Evans, David Eason, Ensley

E! News

Jenelle Evans recently called 911 to report an alleged attack by husband David Easton, as heard in a released recording, but the Teen Mom 2 tells E! News that there was a "drunk and dramatic misunderstanding."

On Thursday, police confirmed that officers were sent to the couple's North Carolina house on October 13 to investigate a report of "an assault" and that Jenelle declined the offer of an ambulance, saying she would head to the ER in a private vehicle.

"It was a drunk and dramatic misunderstanding," Jenelle told E! News exclusively on Friday. "Everything is great...We are totally fine."

"We are feeling fine," she added. "Just taking time off social media...time to focus on ourselves and our family."

David, 30, has not commented on the incident but he did post on Instagram on Friday a video of him, Jenelle and their 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Ensley in a restaurant in Wilmington, as well as photos of him walking with the child. E! News has also obtained an exclusive photo of the three posing for a selfie.

Photos

Teen Mom Stars: Then and Now

Jenelle Evans, David Eason, Ensley

E! News

Jenelle's rep had told People on Thursday, in response to a report about the 911 call about an alleged assault, that the reality star had tripped and fallen by a bonfire on the property during a party with friends.

A source told E! News on Friday that Jenelle did not fall into a bonfire and suffered no burns and was examined at the hospital but was not admitted. She wanted to keep the misunderstanding private and that's why the tripping story was released, the source added.

Earlier on Friday, TMZ posted a recording of the 911 call Jenelle had made last weekend.

"My name is Jenelle Eason...and my husband, he just assaulted me," the reality star told the dispatcher, sobbing. "He pinned me down on the ground...in the yard and I think I heard my f--king collarbone crack. I can't move my arm."

"He's been drinking and I think that he got violent 'cause he was drinking. I'm recovering from a surgery I got on Monday."

Jenelle Evans, David Eason, Ensley

E! News

She identified her husband as "David Eason." The dispatcher told her that police and an ambulance would be sent to her and asked her if her husband has any weapons. Jenelle said she didn't know and that she had four kids sleeping in the house.

Jenelle and David have been married for just over a year and in addition to Ensley, she has two sons from previous relationships, while David has a son and daughter.

"I don't know what to do right now," she told the dispatcher. "[David] left with his friend."

Jenelle said she did not know what vehicle he left in.

The source told E! News that Jenelle did not know that the 911 call was going to be released.

