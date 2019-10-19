These Hollywood Pairings Give Us Friendship Goals

As any former Girl Scout worth her salt will tell you, it's always good to make new friends, but keep the old.

And while we'd doubt Jennifer Lawrence had time to be earning badges and peddling cookies en route to nabbing her first Oscar nomination at 19, it's an adage she seems to have taken to heart. "I love meeting people—men, women, whatever," she shared with Diane Sawyer in a 2015 interview. "I love people coming into your life and bringing something."

Because just months before that sit-down, she had embraced comedian Amy Schumer with open arms, having taken a chance on friendship earlier in the summer. "I emailed her after I saw Trainwreck and said, 'I don't know where to get started. I guess I should just say it: I'm in love with you,'" she recalled to The New York Times. "We started emailing, and then emailing turned to texting."